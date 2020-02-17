In a recent interview pop star, Justin Bieber described himself as being "reckless" and "wild" in a previous relationship and he talked about how he's changed with his wife, Hailey. This got me thinking, does a past mistake in a previous relationship mean that future relationships are doomed? No, it doesn't. Even though past behavior predicts future behavior, it isn't an open and shut case. There are variables that factor into someone's behavior and relationship. Was there mutual love and respect? Was it a committed relationship or casual? You can behave badly in one relationship and not in another.

If you wonder if your partner will behave differently with you, realize that you won't know for sure. Any more than if your partner didn't mess up a previous relationship that they won't behave badly in yours. You're better off paying attention to warning signs and how they act with you.

If you're the one who messed up in past relationships then make sure you understand the reasons behind previous mistakes. You have to address the reasons for your mistakes. If you don't then you can repeat the same mistakes.

