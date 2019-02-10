GREENSBORO, N.C. — One of the biggest community-wide fitness challenges is back this weekend. You can see if you have what it takes to complete in the AWOL Fit Games.

It's a 16-piece obstacle course that pushes you to climb higher, jump over and bend under more than a dozen walls, hurdles, and barriers.

AWOL Fitness owner Lynch Hunt says the AWOL Fit Games will challenge you to keep going when you want to give up.

"The fit games are all about facing your fears and its not just an obstacle course, it's about facing your fears, overcoming obstacles and achieving results," said Hunt.

AWOL Fit Games

The AWOL Fit Games are this Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the gym located at 320 East Washington Street in Greensboro. Registration is at 7:30 a.m. and the obstacle course starts at 9 a.m.

For more information, click here.