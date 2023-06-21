AWOL Outreach set to host annual free family fitness day in Greensboro

Get fit with your family for free on Saturday, June 24 at LeBauer Park in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You can get fit, with your family, for free!

AWOL Outreach is hosting a free family fit day at LeBauer Park in Greensboro on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Health and wellness expert Lynch Hunt is partnering with the city of Greensboro, Parks & Recreation, Jake's Diner, and Mount Zion Church for the annual event to get the community involved in improving their health.

This year the Greensboro fitness group is introducing some new fitness programs. There's the high-intensity training AWOL is known for, but also look for these.

"The AWOL Step and Burn, Hip Hop Aerobics, you'll burn calories with cardio and dancing. It's fun, and everyone seems to love it," said Wendy Hunt with Anointed Apparel and AWOL Outreach. "We will also introduce the new self-defense classes, which are kid-friendly, women-friendly, and family-friendly."

Hunt says you can burn 500 calories in one of these 30-minute workouts. Starting in July, they will offer them free every Tuesday at 8 a.m. in LeBauer Park. You will get healthy, and Coach Lynch Hunt says there's another advantage for the community.

"Every summer, the crime rate increases because kids are out of school and have nothing to do. So we partner with the city of Greensboro, downtown parks, and recs to give the community something where kids can be active. At least we know when the kids are here working out with us, then they're not getting into trouble. And if we can do this more often, we can put a dent in the crime rate," Hunt said.