GREENSBORO, N.C. — Get up! Get fit! Get ready to get back to school! Deangelo Alston of TGK Athlets and Jameka Price of Jamboree Gymstones discuss what you will see at today's Back to School Rally.

The event will take place today at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse starting at 3 p.m. It features free back to school physicals, free haircuts, free back packs, basketball Clinic, cheer Clinic more!