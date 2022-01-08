Start getting into back to school routines now

August is here and many students will return to the classroom. Getting routines set early, can set them up to succeed.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today is the first day of August, which means that summer is ending, and the school year will start for many Triad students later this month.

After a summer of relaxed schedules, getting kids back into a routine might be challenging, so they’re ready for school. Here are a few tips to help you out.

Tell your kids that it’s time to transition to back-to-school routines and sleep schedules during the last few weeks of summer. Remember that kids need time to readjust to school schedules and explain what that will look like. If possible, give your child a snack and lunch at a similar time as they would eat at school and give them the same amount of time to eat.

Also, adjust earlier bedtimes.

Regarding schedules, parents should realize that kids might need time to complete things within a specific amount. Some children take longer to eat a snack or lunch than others.

You can set timers for activities that your kids take longer than complete. Play “beat the timer” games to help your kids get used to using time efficiently.

When discussing the new school year, talk about the fun things your kids can look forward to—new opportunities and experiences such as after-school programs and sports.

Talk about old friends and the new ones that they’ll meet. Reach out to parents of other kids for play dates.