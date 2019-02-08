GREENSBORO, N.C. — Just like that, summer is almost over and it's time for students to start heading back to class.

We know book bags and school supplies can be expensive, so here are a few community organizations offering free help!

The Last Dons in Reidsville is giving away 1,400 backpacks this Saturday, August 3 at its 5th Annual School Supply Giveaway.

The group is also giving away food, gift cards, hair cuts and hairstyles for kids so they're ready to head back to class.

The giveaway starts at 10 a.m. at Reidsville High School, tomorrow, Saturday, August 3rd.

If you can't make it to Reidsville Saturday, Victory Church is giving away school supplies at its Back to School Cookout on Sunday, August 4th.

The cookout and giveaway start at 10 a.m. at Barber Park in Greensboro while supplies last.