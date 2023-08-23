Backpack Beginnings unpacking hope for NC families who need food, clothing, supplies

The newest Backpack Beginnings initiative is a family market, stocked with baby formula, fresh fruits and household goods.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Nestled within the bustling Greensboro community, is a one-of-a-kind grocery store -- a safe haven and judgment-free zone, giving hope and help to thousands of Triad families who are navigating challenging circumstances.

"Our vision is a community of healthy and well-nourished children," said Parker White, who founded the well-known Triad non-profit Backpack Beginnings.

Backpack Beginnings got its start White's dining room table, where friends helped her assemble backpacks of food for children in her community. More than a decade later, Backpack Beginnings has expanded beyond backpacks and garnered the participation of 200 partners in Guilford, Forsyth and Alamance Counties.

In 2022, Backpack Beginnings launched its newest and largest initiative yet -- the "Family Market," a massive warehouse space on Alliance Dr. in Greensboro, where Guilford Co. families with children younger than 18 living in the household can shop, for free, for necessities -- fresh fruits and vegetables, baby formula, clothes, books, school supplies and more.

With the addition of the Family Market, Backpack Beginnings served more than 23,000 children from July 1, 2022 to July 30, 2023, per the organization's latest fiscal report.

"We believe every family—no matter your circumstances— deserves to experience the joy of picking out your own groceries and supplies," White said.

The Family Market is open Mondays through Friday by appointment only, and Guilford Co. families can shop once every 30 days as needed. Backpack Beginnings does not require ID or other proof of immigration status but will need to collect, at the first visit, household information required from one of the non-profit's food suppliers.