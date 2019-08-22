Yes, there's a food truck for that. Believe it or not there is a bacon-inspired food truck and it's based in Burlington. It's called Baconessence https://www.facebook.com/baconessence/ and its only one of many to be featured at The Greensboro Food Truck Festival this weekend.

The festival is Sunday August, 25th from 3pm to 9pm in Downtown Greensboro. The trucks will line the streets along Market, Elm and Greene Streets.

The festival itself is free but of course you have to pay for your food. The trucks will feature hundreds of choices from savory to sweet and from all cultures. There's even a truck with what they call cocktail ice cream! Who knew?