What to do on a bad date

A new survey found many people just tough it out on a bad date. Others will be honest with the other person and tell them it's not working.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In a survey conducted by Britannia Rescue of 2,000 adults, 58% muddled through a date even when they didn’t feel a connection. However, 48% believe that telling the person why you’re canceling a date is the way to go.

Ending a date isn’t easy because you don’t want to hurt someone’s feelings.

Here are a few signs of a bad date. Awkward silences where neither one of you have anything to talk about. And you’re either staring at each other or looking around the room.

Different expectations can lead to a bad date. When you and your date have different ideas of what the date is supposed to be, you both can be disappointed.

A third sign of a bad date is when you’re bored.

Finally, if your date is disinterested or distracted, then it’s a sign of a bad date.

If you like the person and enjoy talking to them, you might want to finish the date. If you’re open-minded, you might want to give the person a second chance and see if things improve.

Sometimes, people are nervous or have an off night. Another reason is that a rocky start can shape up.

Being honest and tactful is a great way to end a bad date. Even though you don’t want to hurt someone’s feelings, most people prefer honesty as to why you’re ending the date.

You can say something like, “I’ve enjoyed meeting you. You’re a nice person. I’m not feeling a connection. I wish you the best in finding the right person.” If you’re uncomfortable leveling, you can make an excuse for ending the date. Whichever way you choose, it’s best to make sure that you don’t give the person false hope of getting together again because it’s easier for you to get out of the end.