GREENSBORO, N.C. — One of the Triad's biggest sales is back and it features some amazing deals for both you and a Greensboro non-profit.

The Barnabas Network has a Warehouse Sale at least twice a year. You get new and like-new furniture at amazing prices while raising money for the local non-profit.

The sale features couches, pillows, desks, lamps, bed frames at lower than showroom prices. The furniture is donated by local retailers and manufacturers and benefits the Barnabas Networks mission to help people in need.

"We help people, for instance, someone who is recovering from a major setback, poverty fleeing abuse, transitioning from homelessness. We want to take the burden of those home furnishings off their shoulders so they can focus on the next chapter of their life without having to worry about how they're going to furnish their home," said Judy Caldwell, who works with the Barnabas Network.

The Barnabas Network's Fall Warehouse Furniture Sale is this Saturday, October 19, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, October 20, 2019, from Noon until 3 p.m.

Both events are at the Executive Square Shopping Center located at 2710 North Church Street in Greensboro.

For more information about the Barnabas Network, click here.