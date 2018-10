GREENSBORO, N.C. -- There's a battle on the dance floor and a group of Greensboro girls is bringing it!

You can see some of the best majorette dancers in the state perform and compete this weekend at the Battle of the Crown Dance Battle.

The M&T Performing Arts Studio in Greensboro is hosting 10 other majorette squads from across the country on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The show starts at Noon. You can buy tickets by clicking here.

