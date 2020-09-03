GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Better Business Bureau is sending a warning to the public to be on the lookout for coronavirus scams.Scammers are reportedly trying to cash in on coronavirus fears by using phishing emails and fake fundraising efforts for a coronavirus cure.

According to the BBB, one scam email claims the government has discovered a vaccine but is keeping it secret for “security reasons.” You figure it can't hurt to give the medicine a try, so you get out your credit card. Don't do it! There are no approved vaccines, drugs, or products that can be purchased online or in stores to fight the coronovirus.

The BBB says con artists are also impersonating the CDC and the "World Health Organization" in phishing emails.The messages claim to have news about the disease and prompt readers to download malicious software. Another scam email tries to con people into donating to a fake fundraising effort, claiming to be a government program to develop a coronavirus vaccine.

You can spot a fraudulent health product by watching out for these red flags:

Don’t panic. Do your research: Be skeptical of alarmist and conspiracy theory claims and don’t rush into buying anything that seems too good – or crazy – to be true. Always double check information you see online with official news sources.

Be wary of personal testimonials and “miracle” product claims. Be suspicious of products that claim to immediately cure a wide range of diseases. No one product could be effective against a long, varied list of conditions or diseases. Also, testimonials are easy to make up and are not a substitute for scientific evidence.

It's "all natural." Just because it's natural does not mean it's good for you. All natural does not mean the same thing as safe.

Check with your doctor: If you're tempted to buy an unproven product or one with questionable claims, check with your doctor or other health care professional first.

If you’ve spotted a scam (whether or not you’ve lost money), report it to BBB.org/ScamTracker. Your report can help others avoid falling victim to scams.