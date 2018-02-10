GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Nothing says October in North Carolina like roasted pumpkins, apples and pears. The October issue of Our State Magazine features recipes perfect for the first crisp days of the season.

Chef Lynn Wells is the magazine's recipe developer. She shares three roasted recipes to celebrate fall color in your kitchen.

Lemon & Garlic Roasted Chicken

Yield: 3 to 4 servings. 1 (5- to 6-pound) roasting chicken Kosher salt Freshly ground black pepper 1 large bunch fresh thyme 1 (4-inch) sprig fresh rosemary 4 lemons, quartered 3 heads garlic, halved crosswise 1 cup Duke's mayonnaise 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted 1 teaspoon lemon pepper 1 teaspoon kosher salt 1 cup chicken stock Thyme sprigs, for garnish Preheat oven to 425°. Remove the chicken giblets. Rinse the chicken inside and out with cold water. Pat the outside dry with paper towels. Place the chicken in a large roasting pan. Liberally salt and pepper the inside of the chicken. Stuff the cavity with the thyme, rosemary, 2 lemons, and 2 garlic halves. In a small mixing bowl, combine the mayonnaise, butter, lemon pepper, and 1 teaspoon of salt. Brush the outside of the chicken with the mayonnaise mixture. Tie the legs together with kitchen string and tuck the wing tips under the body of the chicken. Place the remaining lemons and garlic around the chicken. Roast the chicken for 1½ hours or until the juices run clear when you cut between a leg and thigh. Place on a large cutting board and cover with aluminum foil. Remove all but 4 tablespoons of the chicken fat and juices from the bottom of the pan and place the pan on the stovetop. Add the chicken stock and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes, or until reduced by half. Cut the chicken into quarters and place on a serving platter. Drizzle the stock reduction over the chicken, and garnish with fresh sprigs of thyme.

Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Brussels Sprouts & Apples

Yield: 4 to 6 servings. 2 cups Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved (about ¾ pound) 2 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into ½-inch cubes 1 tablespoon olive oil 1 teaspoon kosher salt ½ teaspoon black pepper 4 slices thick-cut bacon, chopped 1 medium sweet onion, chopped 4 cloves garlic, minced (about 2 teaspoons) 2 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored, and cut into ¾-inch cubes 2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme or ½ teaspoon dried thyme 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon 2 cups chicken stock Preheat oven to 475°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large mixing bowl, combine brussels sprouts and sweet potatoes. Drizzle olive oil over vegetables and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Toss by hand until oil is evenly distributed. Place vegetables onto baking sheet and roast for 15 to 20 minutes or until tender. Remove from oven and set aside. In a large heavy-bottom pot or cast iron skillet, brown chopped bacon on medium-high heat until the fat has rendered, 5 to 8 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove the bacon and place on a paper towel. Add the chopped onions to the bacon renderings and cook until onions are translucent, about 10 minutes. Add the garlic and stir. Reduce skillet heat to medium. Add the apples, thyme, and cinnamon to the onion-garlic mixture. Cook for 10 minutes or until the apples are just tender. Add chicken stock, brussels sprouts, and sweet potatoes. Simmer, stirring occasionally, for about 5 minutes. Add additional salt to taste. Pour into a large serving bowl and top with crispy bacon. Serve warm.

Roasted Pear & Apple Tart Yield:

8 servings. ½ cup packed dark brown sugar ¼ cup butter, melted 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon ¼ teaspoon ground cardamom ¼ teaspoon fresh nutmeg 2 Golden Delicious apples, peeled, cored, sliced ¼-inch thick 2 Anjou or Bartlett pears, cored, sliced ¼-inch thick (do not peel) 1 (9 x 13-inch) sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed Powdered sugar, for garnish Preheat oven to 425°. In a small bowl, combine brown sugar, melted butter, lemon juice, cinnamon, cardamom, and nutmeg. Spread onto a parchment lined baking sheet. Top with sliced apples and pears. Roast for 15 minutes. Remove from oven and set aside. Line a 9 x 13-inch baking sheet with parchment paper. Unfold puff pastry and place onto the baking sheet, pressing lightly to ﬁt evenly in the corners of the pan. Using a paring knife, make a shallow cut around the border of the pastry, 1 inch from edges. Generously prick bottom of pastry with a fork. Bake for 10 minutes or until lightly golden.

Place apples and pears on top of pastry. Spoon any remaining sugar syrup over apples and pears. Bake 7 to 10 minutes more or until pastry is golden brown. Garnish with a dusting of powdered sugar just before serving.

The October issue of Our State is in stores now. You can find more details and learn about the other featured articles by clicking here.

© 2018 WFMY