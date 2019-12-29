When you think of new year's resolutions, you tend to think of losing weight or making more money. You probably don't think about making honesty part of your New Year's resolutions. Most people tend to lie from time to time. And you know that lying can cause problems.

Sometimes telling the truth isn't easy, but telling lies can land you in trouble. Common reasons people lie include: save someone's feelings, avoid embarrassment and trouble. Sometimes you lie because someone doesn't make it easy to tell them the truth.

To make it easier to tell the truth then separate yourself from the outcome. It's the outcome that stops you. Pick your words carefully.

When it comes to body language, use open body language and have your palms up. Watch your facial expressions and tone of voice. Remember this, if you look shady then they'll believe that you're lying even if you're telling the truth.

