Today is National Girls and Women In Sports Day. According to the Women's Sports Foundation, 1 in 3 girls between the ages of 6 to 12 are involved in sports.

Sports is one way to exercise. It's common knowledge that exercise is good for your physical health, but it's also good for your emotional health. Exercise releases endorphins, dopamine, and serotonin, which make you feel good. Additionally, stress levels can decrease and self-esteem increases. All that can help girls handle life stressors a little easier with more resilience.

Many parents worry about their kids might get into some kind of trouble. And they're tired of hearing, "I'm bored." Getting girls involved in sports keeps them busy with practices and games that there's less time for being bored or getting into trouble.

Skills from the field can transfer to the board room when girls play sports. To play sports, you learn to cooperate, play be the rules, solve problems, handle losses, take direction, cheer on teammates, and learn persistence. All skills needed to succeed at a job and in life.

Share your thoughts on my Facebook page: Blanca Cobb-Body Language Expert. Write a message on my timeline and I'll get back to you. While you're on my page, please give it a "like".