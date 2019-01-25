Sounds a little crazy to celebrate a day called National Opposite Day and doing the exact opposite of what you typically do. I'd bet you don't realize that doing the opposite in certain situations can improve your relationships. Think about it. If your first response is to yell at your partner when they get on your nerves, but you do the opposite and talk calmly. Imagine the impact. Or, if your first response is to close down when your partner gets mad at you, but you do the opposite is to open up and share what you're feeling. Imagine the impact.

Doing the opposite can help you in your everyday life. Let's say when you go for a walk, you tend to stay on the sidewalk. If you do the opposite and walk on a trail in the woods, you're exposing yourself to a different scenery and terrain. And it might keep you motivated to walk more or walk for a longer period of time.

What happens is that you get comfortable doing what you usually do. So by doing something opposite that's healthy can broaden your horizons as the saying goes.

Share your thoughts on my Facebook page: Blanca Cobb-Body Language Expert. Write a message on my timeline and I'll get back to you. While you're on my page, I'd appreciate if you give it a "like".