Here's how you can deliver the 'Gift of Warmth'

Berico Fuels, WFMY and the Salvation Army need your help to deliver the Gift of Warmth to people across the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Every year, one in four Triad families cannot afford to heat their homes. But thankfully a Triad company is leading the way to make sure anyone who needs help, stays warm during these cold winter months.

Will Berry says his grandfather started Berico Fuels with the intention of being a good neighbor and helping people in need.

"We would have people come to us, starting back to my grandfather's days, who needed help with their heat and we realized we're not the only company getting this request. So we formed a partnership with Salvation Army for about 15 years now to help people who need assistance heating their homes," said Berry.

Berico Fuels started the Gift of Warmth program in 2006 to help families who are struggling, but during the pandemic, the need is even greater.

Log into Facebook Log into Facebook to start sharing and connecting with your friends, family, and people you know.

"We've helped about 75 to 80 families this year already and we anticipate that doubling even more during the winter. so the need continues to grow and we're seeing more and more of it every day," said Berry. "There are folks at home, they're using their heat more, there are also people who are still displaced from their jobs so I think COVID has something to do with it."

With overnight temperatures in the twenties and thirties, no one wants to be without heat.

WFMY and the Salvation Army are proud partners of this program and you can partner with us too!