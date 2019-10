GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's been a busy week around the Triad: The Dixie Classic Fair wrapped up its last week and our Meghann Mollerus verified if this fall is unseasonably dry with the help of meteorologist Terran Kirksey.

We take a look back at some of the highlights this week, like Meghann Mollerus admitting "It takes a real man to carry a purse."

Click on the video to watch all the best moments of the Good Morning Show, and tune into the Good Morning Show, every morning from 4:30 a.m. - 8 a.m.