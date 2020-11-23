How to have less stressful conversations at Thanksgiving

The holiday is known for family conversations. Whether in-person or virtual, there are ways to make them better conversations.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This week is Better Conversations Week and the timing couldn’t be better because we know that mixing the holidays and family can be stressful.

Then you add in travel restrictions and canceled plans because of the pandemic, many people might be a bit unnerved before they sit down for a Thanksgiving meal.

One way to prevent the possibility of having a stressful conversation is to forecast if you can.

Think about who in your family is a bit of a ‘tart’ or difficult. Who has unresolved issues? Who feels strongly about what topics? When you forecast, you can get a sense of what could possibly happen. And plan possible ways to handle a situation before you talk to anyone.

If forecasting doesn’t work, then take a deep breath instead of reacting immediately, which will give you a second to calm down before you talk. Ask the person questions to find out more. What’s their perspective? Why do they feel the way they do?

Sometimes letting people vent is enough. Or, focus on the emotions underneath their argument. If you can identify the emotions and acknowledge the way they feel, that will go a long way in cooling things down.

If you’re Facetiming and the phone gets passed to someone you don’t want to talk to, don’t panic.

Instead, make the conversation short and sweet. Ask them a question because you listen as they talk. Mention something in the background that you can see to give you something to talk about.

To end the call, you can say something like you want to talk to Aunt Jennie before you have to bolt.