Your workout is on B! Beyonce' and Peloton surprise Bennett College students with free 2-year digital memberships

Mega superstar Beyoncé and Peloton are giving free two-year digital memberships to students at 10 HBCU's including Bennett in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Imagine getting an amazing and unexpected, quite frankly, an unimaginable gift from one of the biggest celebrities in the world, out of nowhere! That's what is happening this week for Bennett College Students.

"My director of communications called me and said it's Beyoncé and then it just took off from there," said LeDaniel Gatling, the Vice President for Institutional Advancement.

That's right! All Bennett College students will workout free, thanks to B! Mega superstar Beyoncé and Peloton are giving free two-year Peloton digital memberships to students at 10 Historically Black Colleges and Universities, including Bennett in Greensboro. Bennett students will be able to connect from anywhere, anytime to thousands of live classes and on-demand workouts.

.@Beyonce has helped shine a light on the inclusivity, magic and pride felt by students who attend Historically Black Colleges and Universities. In this episode of HBCU at Heart, we look toward a bright future ahead. Watch the full series now: https://t.co/D4uCe33DHC pic.twitter.com/TCqnvFbU2B — Peloton (@onepeloton) November 13, 2020

The gift is right on time for Bennett Bells who are all learning from home off campus right now due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Everybody is thrilled that Beyoncé is doing it for Bennett, but not just Bennett but other HBCU's to really stress health wellness self-care and extending this offer to them to be able to do it on their phones or any other type of device right where they are so they can stay active," said Gatling.

College administrators said they were already looking for ways to encourage students to stay healthy in this virtual environment but this partnership brings it to a whole new level.

Gatling hopes the College has the opportunity to thank the superstar in person. "We are working behind the scenes to make that happen," he said. "Things are always happening behind the scenes!"