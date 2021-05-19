'I was unconscious for 20 minutes' | Bicycling in Greensboro hosts memorial Ride of Silence

It's part of a world-wide event that unites cyclists from all over to honor those killed and seriously injured while riding on public roadways.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The summer months are approaching and that could mean more bikes riders out on the roadways.

Cycling is a great way to exercise, but it can also be dangerous.



Bike safety is an issue across the United States.



Deaths among bicyclists age 20 and older have tripled since 1975, according to the Institute of Highway Safety.

That is why Bicycling in Greensboro is taking part in an international event Wednesday to promote bike safety.

This is the organizations 17th Annual Ride of Silence.

Nicole Lindahl, project coordinator for BIG said they’ll unite with cyclists from all over to honor those killed and seriously injured while riding on public roadways.

A few speakers will share their stories outside the Kontoor building on Elm Street downtown Greensboro.

The 5.8 mile bike ride begins at 6:30 p.m.

“The route is a new one for us. We wanted to go into South Greensboro and start rotating routes every year," Lindahl said. "We're going down Church to MLK and swinging back over to downtown Elm Street.”

There’s ride support, mechanics and a vehicle to trail riders who may need to rest along the way.



Retired UNCG professor Mark Schulz plans to ride.

He nearly lost his life, when a distracted driver knocked him unconscious as he cycled home from campus in 2018.

“I had lights, I had a helmet all that good stuff, but the person who hit me was texting while driving. I was unconscious for 20 minutes,” Schulz said. “I came to in the hospital. I missed my moms funeral. I didn't ride for like 6 months. It was a very traumatic event and was a lot to come back from.”

Schulz suffered from a broken knee cap, ribs and sternum.

He wants Greensboro to become a more bike friendly city.

“I'd like to see more truly separated bike lanes that are physically separated by curbs by trees by something from the road," Schulz said.

Lindahl said she was hit by a motorist while cycling twice, the latest in 2010.

She said she’s noticed the city has made some improvements for cyclist.

“The city has put in place a better network than they have In the past for cyclist. We’re able to get from one place to another and feel more secure doing so," Lindahl said.