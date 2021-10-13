Oden Brewing Company hosts 2nd Annual Pedaling for Pencils bike ride for GCS teachers

Fundraiser proceeds go to the Teacher Supply Warehouse, a Guilford Education Alliance program that offers classroom supplies at no cost to educators.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When teachers move into their classrooms it's on them to have their room fully stocked with the supplies their students need throughout the school year.



The average educator spends up to $1,000 dollars of their own money on supplies a year.



To help offset this cost for educators the Guilford Education Alliance has created the Teacher Supply Warehouse.

It’s a place GCS teachers can stop by to stock up on school supplies at no cost.

The only way the shelves are filled is through community and business donations.

Just two months into the school year and already some shelves at the warehouse are empty.

Updated schedule! Join us this Saturday at Oden Brewing Company for GREAT local music, beer, food and fun - and it all benefits the Teacher Supply Warehouse! Posted by Guilford Education Alliance on Tuesday, October 12, 2021

To help them restock Oden Brewing Company is hosting a fundraising bike ride called Pedaling for Pencils, Saturday.

The brewery's head brewer has children In the Guilford County school system and started the ride as a way to support students, teachers and schools.

The second annual ride takes place Oct. 16 at Oden beginning at 8 a.m.

Routes for the 38-mile ride can be found here.

For non-cyclists who want to support, stationary bikes will be outside of the Brewery for folks to ride a mile for five dollars.

All money raised goes to the Teacher Supply Warehouse.

After the rides, Oden will host a Pencilpalozza with several activities, live music and a food truck.

Oden Brewing company matches every registration and donation made to support the warehouse up to $2,500.

Guilford Education Alliance encourages community members and businesses to host supply drives of their own to support educators.