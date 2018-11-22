GREENSBORO, N.C. - Retailers across the nation are preparing for the Black Friday rush.

It happens every single year.

Shoppers head to retail stores to find the best deals and steals of the holiday season.

According to a National Retail Federation survey, about 164 million people plan on shopping over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The shopping weekend kicks off on Thanksgiving Day and ends on Cyber Monday.

"Whether it's heading to the stores after finishing their turkey or going online on Cyber Monday, consumers will be shopping all weekend and retailers will be ready to meet the demand," said NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay. "Retail is a vibrant, dynamic and competitive industry, but one thing is certain – consumers are the winners no matter which day or which way they shop."

The National Retail Federation says about 34 million people plan to shop on Thanksgiving Day.

Even though some people will be hitting the stores on Turkey Day, Black Friday will remain the busiest day with 116 million shoppers.

"While the long weekend always draws shoppers of all ages to take advantage of the irresistible deals and promotions that retailers are offering, we're seeing a change in how the younger consumers see the weekend," said Prosper Insights Executive Vice President of Strategy Phil Rist. "Compared to older generations, younger consumers under the age of 35 are more likely to be attracted by the social aspects of shopping over the weekend or by the fact that it is a family tradition."

Black Friday officially kicks off the holiday shopping weekend followed by Small Business Saturday.

The National Retail Federation says 67 million people plan to shop on Saturday to support small businesses.

The holiday shopping period will wrap up on Cyber Monday with an estimated 75 million shoppers taking advantage of online bargains.

