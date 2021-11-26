Blanca Cobb: Inviting Guests To Thanksgiving Dinner

How to navigate that first impression, when bringing a guest to holiday dinners.

We’re a few days away from Thanksgiving, where families and friends will be uniting to celebrate and catch up on lost time from the pandemic. Sometimes, a new person like a new romantic partner or a new friend joins the family gatherings. For some guests, they might now feel ready to jump right into a loud and lively family together.

Here are a few tips to make any guest feel right at home. First, avoid a very common mistake that many people make. That is the expectation that the guest will introduce themselves, greet everyone and blend into the family chats. However, for some guests, it can be intimidating to do so. It would be more welcoming for you to introduce yourself, explain your relationship to the family member who invited the guest.

One of the best ways to start a conversation with someone is by saying their name and by asking them questions about themselves. People love to talk about themselves. Once you learn some interesting facts about the guest, you can connect them with someone in the family who has a similar interest or experience.

A fantastic way to establish a connection with a new person is by mirroring their body language. This means that your body language reflects what you see them do. For example, if the person you’re talking to leans forward while talking to you, then wait a few seconds and lean in also. The reason this works is that we like people who are similar to us. When someone has similar mannerisms and gestures, we tend to feel like we know them. This happens on a subconscious level.