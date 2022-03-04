How to Deal With Loss: Blanca Cobb

In competitions someone loses, but here’s how to move past the sting.

One of the most anticipated games of the NCAA tournament history happened last night. The historic game between UNC and Duke in their first match up ever. For UNC fans, it’s a glorious morning as Carolina advances to the championship game tomorrow night in New Orleans. And for Duke fans it’s not only a day of disappointment, but the end of an era as it was Coach K’s last game.

And this got us thinking. How can fans shake off the loss?

The first step in dealing your team’s loss is to feel the emotions. You invest time and energy in watching the games and following your teams, it can feel bad when they lose.

Although it might not feel like it, remember that it’s just a game and they’ll play again. What you don’t want to do is internalize the loss so that it interferes with how you feel about your team, sport, or where you dwell on the loss that it interrupts your day.

To help you get over the loss, focus on something different. Instead focus on what your team did right. How far they got in the tournament? Or, how much better they were this year than last. Realize that there’s next season. And talk with other fans who are feeling the loss too. You’ll feel better when someone else understands how you’re feeling.