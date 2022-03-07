Don’t let favoritism ruin your relationships with siblings

Every person in the family is important.

Some brothers and sisters have a rough relationship because of sibling rivalry. And if you add in the mix parent favoritism, then it can break some sibling relationships.

When a parent shows that they favor a sibling over another, the less favored child wonders what they've done wrong. Why can't their parent love or treat them like their favorite child? All kids want to feel important to their parents. Some kids think they'll never get their parent's approval, so why try. This defeating feeling may lead some kids to give up and fail.

It isn't your fault that your sibling is the favorite. You've done nothing wrong. Nor have you done anything to encourage it. Keeping this in mind helps to minimize the negative emotions. Remember, just because you're not your parents' favorite doesn't mean you aren't someone else's favorite.

It continues a competition between the siblings, and you analyze what it is about them. For some siblings, you try harder to do better, achieve more, and appease your parents, so you're on an even playing field.