Blanca Cobb: Handling Easter Stress

Plans or not, you can find happiness today

Today is Easter Sunday, which for many of you, means another family holiday. And this can be stressful. Or, perhaps, you don’t have plans. Whether you’re busy or not today, it can bring about different feelings.

Many family gatherings are time-limited for Easter, meaning you won’t be around certain people for long. If you and a family member have unresolved issues, keep the interactions short. Usually, you can say “hello” and keep it moving no matter what the problems are. Focus on the other family member you want to spend time with. The point is to enjoy yourself.

If you’d prefer to have plans, not having plans can be disappointing. Instead of wallowing in disappointment, think about what you can do to get out of your emotional funk. Seriously, sometimes, you can make a last-minute with a friend. Or go outside and enjoy the day. Figure out what’ll put a smile on your face and do that.

Whatever you do, don’t wallow in negatively if your Easter plans don’t turn out the way you want. When you find a bright side, your attitude, perspective, and the day will change. Find one thing positive about your Easter not turning out the way you want.