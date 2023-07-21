Blanca Cobb helps us handle an encounter with rude people

Body language expert Blanca Cobb helps us deal with rude people without losing our cool.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We started a conversation about recognizing the body language signs that someone is having a bad day. This morning we want to talk about how to deal with rude people.

The first step in handling someone rude to you is not taking it personally, which can be very difficult. It's natural to want to stop someone from being rude. You want to fight fire with water to calm the situation, not fight fire with fire, which will make the fire bigger. Instead, find ways to extinguish their flame.

Reacting immediately is a common mistake when dealing with rude people. When you respond immediately, you often react impulsively, which may aggravate the situation. Instead, it can be more effective to take a deep breath, step back, and assess the problem to come up with a neutralizing response.

Many times people respond with emotion. If you can identify the emotion that they're feeling, then you have a good chance to calm things down. This works because people want to be validated. This doesn't mean that you agree with them. However, if your attempts to cool the flames don't work, then it's appropriate to disengage from the conversation and walk away.

