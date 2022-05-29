Making peace with life’s circumstances

Blanca Cobb explains how to process unsettling things we experience in life

Actor Ray Liotta recently passed away at 67 while filming a new movie in the Dominican Republic. In a 2021 interview with People Magazine, Liotta talked about his childhood, specifically that his biological parents gave him up for adoption. And with time, he made peace with their decision.

Liotta gave himself a gift by accepting and making peace with his adoption. It doesn’t mean that it’s an easy process. Sometimes, you have a hard time understanding someone’s decisions when you see a completely better solution they could have chosen. To limit regrets at the end of your life, accept what you can’t change, or wish was different.

Wishing that something wasn’t, isn’t going to change it. Let’s say that you have a difficult relationship with someone, and you’ve done your best to fix the situation, but to no avail. Accepting that you’ve given it your all is an excellent way to cope with what won’t be.

Sometimes, people hang onto anger about their life circumstances. When you hang onto anger, it can turn into an emotional prison. Your anger can help you justify your decisions to hold onto hurt. If you don’t let the anger, it keeps you trapped in negativity, and you end up robbing yourself of the goodness in life.