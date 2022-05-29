Making the most of our days

Blanca Cobb explains why we should value our time on earth

Actor Ray Liotta’s untimely death at 67 years old has made us realize that we never know when our time is up. Unfortunately, it can take an unexpected situation like someone’s death to get us to reflect on our own lives. Here are a few tips to help you get the most out of each day.

Gratitude helps you appreciate what you have and the people in your life. When you’re grateful, you find more to be grateful for. When you focus on the good, you have less time for the bad.

You can’t go through life without fear. However, you shouldn’t let fear stop you from living. Take calculated risks. Imagine the opportunities you miss if you let fear take over. New experiences can enrich your life.

We all make mistakes in life. Sometimes, we regret the decisions that we’ve made. Reframe your regrets into learning lessons to help you live your life without regrets. When you find the lessons in learning from your mistakes, you live in the present and not in the past.