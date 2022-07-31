How to shake the nerves before an interview

Be your best self for your next job.

There are hundreds of job openings in the Triad right now. If you have a job interview, here are a few tips to help you ace the interview.

Usually, someone gets nervous when asked a question they’re unsure how to answer. It can be a question about why you left your last job to how much money you’d like to make.

When you’re nervous, your body will find a way to release the nervous energy. You might rub your nail cuticles to twirl your hair. These self-soothing gestures give the perception that you’re not comfortable. Or, you might start and stop while talking, which can suggest that you feel anxious—or perhaps hiding something.

When you’re feeling nervous, your heart might beat slightly or louder. Or, your breathing might change. You can take a deep breath while listening to the interview talk. As difficult as it might be, it’s essential to control your body language. The tendency is to pull within yourself. You might put your hands in your lap. Or pull your arms to your side. Or, draw your legs together. In these moments, it’s better to take up a little space by spreading out.