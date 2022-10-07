The College Countdown: How to help little siblings adjust to big bro or sis going to college They’ll be home for the holidays soon, don’t worry.

Earlier on the show we talked about ways parents can cope when their recent high school student goes off to college in the fall. Now, we want to talk about ways younger siblings can cope.

Younger siblings can experience a wide range of emotions such as happiness, fear, sadness, relief, and anger when their older siblings head out to college. Some younger brothers and sisters are happy to have peace, which can mean no more arguing. While others are sad because they feel the emptiness in the house. Remember that they can experience a mix of emotions as well.

Some younger siblings have a more challenging time dealing when their older sibling goes to college. Some siblings have good relationships. Siblings can have a strong bond whether they hang out together. Some older siblings take care of their younger ones when their parents work. Others give their younger siblings advice. A younger brother or sister can feel the loss of companionship. It’s almost like losing a friend.

A great way to help younger siblings cope is to chat about what life will be like when a big brother or sister is in college. Make sure to have the conversation this summer, giving younger siblings time to adjust. Talk about how life will be the same and different. Talk about when they’ll be able to see them. Encourage your kids to stay in touch by phone, particularly texting. Just make sure that you adjust their expectations. Big brother and sister may not be readily available to respond immediately. They’ll balance class schedules, study schedules, work, new friends, and activities.