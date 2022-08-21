Stopping the stereotypes surrounding senior citizens

The young, old, and in between can learn from seniors

Today is National Senior Citizens Day. We’re talking about breaking the stereotypes of the people considered senior citizens.

The stereotypes of senior citizens are problematic because they’re not accurate. Stereotypes of senior citizens are retired, old, lonely, and have lost purpose in life. Think about older people sitting in rocking chairs in a nursing home. This paints a gloomy picture of getting older. No wonder so many people misunderstand aging. Stereotypes don’t give you anything to look forward to.

Older people should change the way that others view their generation. This means living life on your terms. Forget about what society says that you should do at a given age. Instead, you take your life by the horns. Explore the world the way you want. Whether exploring new interests, reconnecting with people from your past, traveling, or moving to a new city, state, or country.

Don’t feel like you have to abide by certain expectations imposed by your adult children. For example, many grandparents feel an obligation to take care of their grandchildren. If you prefer to spend time on a visit instead of babysitting, then it’s your prerogative. If you’re retired and want to become an artist, then learn how to create. Don’t listen to societal expectations of what old age should be.

You only have one life; to get the most out of your life and feel like you’ve lived, you make the rules. You want happiness and fulfillment; then you decide how to live the second half of your life.