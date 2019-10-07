GREENSBORO, N.C. — The American Red Cross is facing a blood shortage.

The organization is struggling with finding donors after the long 4th of July holiday period.

About 450 fewer blood drives were organized last week, leading to about 17,000 fewer blood donations for patients.

"Medical emergencies and critical treatments don't stop for holiday celebrations. Patients depend on lifesaving blood transfusions every day," said Cliff Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services. "Right now, the Red Cross only has less than a three-day supply when we need a five-day supply to be prepared for all situations that require blood products. To help meet this need, we've added about 8,000 additional appointments at blood donation centers and community blood drives over the next few weeks to accommodate more donors. But we need people to fill those appointments, please join us today."

In June, the Red Cross launched the Missing Types campaign to encourage donors to give blood or platelets during the challenging summer months.

Through the campaign, the letters A, B and O – letters that make up the main blood groups – disappeared from popular brands to symbolize what happens when blood goes missing from hospital shelves during blood shortages.

Despite an encouraging response to the campaign, blood donations still fell short of expectations in June.

That resulted in more than 24,000 fewer donations than needed and about 2,000 fewer in the Carolinas Blood Services Region.

"Blood is only available when generous blood and platelet donors roll up a sleeve to give, and right now, all donors – especially those give have never given or haven't given in a while – are urged to make an appointment to give today," said Numark.

How You Can Help:

Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urged to make an appointment to donate using the Blood Donor App, at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged to help reduce the time it takes to donate.

Those interested in hosting a blood drive can learn more and sign up to sponsor a drive this summer by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.

Upcoming Blood Donation Opportunities July 9-31:

Davidson:

Denton

7/12/2019: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., New Hope United Methodist Church, 7163 New Hope Road

Lexington

7/9/2019: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Davidson County Community College Rittling Conference Center, 297 DCCC Road

7/9/2019: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Becks Lutheran Church, 441 Becks Church Road

7/12/2019: 2:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Central Fire Station, 572 Beck's Church Road

7/13/2019: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 902 S Main St

7/17/2019: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 320 South State Street

7/21/2019: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Good Hope United Methodist Church Fellowship Building, 10253 Hampton Road

7/30/2019: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., J Smith Young YMCA, 119 W. 3rd Ave.

7/30/2019: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Hedricks Grove United Church of Christ, 3840 Allred Road

Thomasville

7/9/2019: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center, 207 Old Lexington Road

7/18/2019: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Tom A. Finch YMCA, 1010 Mendenhall

7/18/2019: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Memorial United Methodist Church, 101 Randolph Street

7/20/2019: 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Wagon Wheel Farm and Craft Market, 1004 Ball Park Road

7/21/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Kingdom Vision Ministries Global, 4580 Burton Road

7/25/2019: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Hasty Volunteer Fire Department, 1306 Joe Moore Road

Davie

Bermuda Run

7/16/2019: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Wake Forest Baptist Health - Davie Medical Center, 313 NC Hwy 801 N

Mocksville

7/16/2019: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., FBC Mocksville, 390 N. Main Street

7/23/2019: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Davie County Library, 371 North Main Street

7/30/2019: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Smith Grove United Methodist Church, 3492 US HWY 158

Forsyth

Clemmons

7/11/2019: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Clemmons Presbyterian Church, 3930 Clemmons Road

7/16/2019: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 5280 Hampton Road

Kernersville

7/11/2019: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 1130 North Main Street

7/17/2019: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., YMCA, 1113 West Mountain Street

7/22/2019: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., The Summit Church, 4440 High Point Road

Lewisville

7/13/2019: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Shiloh Lutheran Church, 703 Lewisville Vienna Rd.

Rural Hall

7/20/2019: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Rural Hall Moravian Church, 7939 Broad Street

Walkertown

7/29/2019: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Walkertown Library, 2969 Main Street

Winston Salem

7/9/2019: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 134 S. Peace Haven Road

7/9/2019: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

7/9/2019: 2:30 p.m. - 8 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 134 S. Peace Haven Road

7/10/2019: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

7/10/2019: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Capital Bank, 465 Shepherd Street

7/10/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., WF Wellbeing Center, 1834 Wake Forest Road

7/11/2019: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

7/12/2019: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

7/13/2019: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Olivet Moravian Church, 2205 Olivet Church road

7/14/2019: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

7/14/2019: 11:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Canaan United Methodist Church, 1760 Shady Grove Church Road

7/14/2019: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Old Town Baptist Church, 4386 Shattalon Drive

7/15/2019: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

7/16/2019: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

7/17/2019: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

7/17/2019: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller Street

7/18/2019: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

7/19/2019: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

7/21/2019: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

7/22/2019: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Second Harvest Food Bank, 3655 Reed Street

7/22/2019: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

7/23/2019: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

7/24/2019: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

7/24/2019: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., SECU Family House, 1970 Baldwin Lane

7/25/2019: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

7/26/2019: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

7/27/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Oak Forest United Methodist Church, 11461 Old Hwy 52

7/28/2019: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

7/29/2019: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

7/29/2019: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Griffith Fire Department, 5190 Peters Creek Parkway

7/30/2019: 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., William White YMCA, 775 West End Boulevard

7/30/2019: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

7/31/2019: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

7/31/2019: 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Encompass Health and Rehab, 2475 Hillcrest Center Circle

Guilford

Archdale

7/16/2019: 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Jowat, 5608 Uwharrie Road

7/20/2019: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., New Hope Community Fellowship, 10445 N. Main Street

Greensboro

7/9/2019: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

7/10/2019: 8:45 a.m. - 4 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

7/10/2019: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Garden Friends School, 2015 Pleasant Ridge Rd

7/11/2019: 11:15 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

7/12/2019: 8:45 a.m. - 4 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

7/13/2019: 8:45 a.m. - 4 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

7/14/2019: 8:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

7/15/2019: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

7/16/2019: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

7/17/2019: 8:45 a.m. - 4 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

7/18/2019: 11:15 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

7/19/2019: 8:45 a.m. - 4 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

7/20/2019: 8:45 a.m. - 4 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

7/21/2019: 8:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

7/22/2019: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

7/22/2019: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lawndale Baptist Church, 3505 Lawndale Rd

7/23/2019: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

7/23/2019: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Shannon Hills Bible Chapel, 900 West Vandalia Road

7/23/2019: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Christ Church Greensboro, 414 N. Church Street

7/24/2019: 8:45 a.m. - 4 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

7/24/2019: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lebanon Baptist Church, 4635 Hicone Road

7/25/2019: 11:15 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

7/25/2019: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Guilford College United Methodist Church, 1205 Fleming Road

7/26/2019: 8:45 a.m. - 4 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

7/27/2019: 8:45 a.m. - 4 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

7/27/2019: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Next Level Christian Church, 2222 W. Florida Street

7/28/2019: 8:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

7/28/2019: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, 3228 Hines Chapel Road

7/29/2019: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

7/30/2019: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

7/31/2019: 8:45 a.m. - 4 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

7/31/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cross Company, 4400 Piedmont Parkway

7/31/2019: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sherwood Swim & Racquet Club, 100 Alma Pinnix Drive

7/31/2019: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Gold's Gym Randleman Road, 3120 Randleman Road

High Point

7/11/2019: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Street

7/12/2019: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., WFBH – High Point Medical Center, 601 N. Elm Street

7/12/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., WFBH – High Point Medical Center, 601 N. Elm Street

7/15/2019: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Tabernacle Baptist Church, 3929 Johnson Street

7/23/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mickey Truck Bodies, 1305 Trinity Avenue

7/25/2019: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., State Employees' Credit Union - High Point, 2305 Westchester Drive

7/25/2019: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Turners Chapel AME Church, 7615 Florence School Rd

7/27/2019: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Grace Point United Pentecostal Church, 2018 West Green Drive

7/30/2019: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Covenant Church United Methodist, 1526 Skeet Club Road

Jamestown

7/10/2019: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Ragsdale YMCA Jamestown, 900 Bonner Road

7/18/2019: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Gate City Baptist Church, 5250 Hilltop Road

McLeansville

7/16/2019: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., McLeansville Baptist Church, 5205 Frieden Church Road

Stokesdale

7/30/2019: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Stokesdale United Methodist Church, 8305 Loyola Dr

Summerfield

7/15/2019: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Liberty Wesleyan Church, 15303 HWY 158 West

Rockingham

Eden

7/11/2019: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Eden YMCA, 301 South Kennedy Street

7/13/2019: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Dan River Wesleyan Church, 191 Dan River Church Road

7/25/2019: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Osborne Baptist Church, 326 East Stadium Drive

Madison

7/15/2019: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., New Vision Fellowship, 1135 W. Academy Street

7/26/2019: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Wal-Mart 3305 Mayodan, 6711 NC Hwy 135

Reidsville

7/11/2019: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., First Baptist Church Reidsville, 409 South Main St.

7/17/2019: 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Reidsville Fire Station #1, 402 South Scales Street

7/26/2019: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Bethlehem UMC, 1891 Bethlehem Church Rd.

7/29/2019: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Lowes United Methodist Church, 3191 Hwy 87

Wentworth

7/24/2019: 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Rockingham County Government Center, 371 Hwy 65, PO Box 93

Stokes

King

7/11/2019: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA of Northwest North Carolina, 105 Moore Rd

7/25/2019: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Poplar Springs Church of Christ, 7120 NC Hwy 66 S.

Surry

Elkin

7/15/2019: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elkin Rescue Squad, 946 North Bridge Street

7/19/2019: 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce, 257 Standard Street

7/31/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Prism Medical Products, 119 West Main Street

Mount Airy

7/9/2019: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Boy Scouts at Camp Raven Knob, 266 Raven Knob Road

7/17/2019: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Gentry Middle School, 1915 West Pine Street

7/19/2019: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mount Airy Middle School, 249 Hamburg St

7/19/2019: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Franklin Volunteer Fire Department, 2136 West Pine Street

7/25/2019: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Mount Airy, 326 South Main Street

7/26/2019: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Northern Hospital of Surry County, 830 Rockford Street

7/29/2019: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Chick-fil-A Mount Airy, 2007 Rockford Street

Pilot Mountain

7/22/2019: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Pilot Mountain First United Methodist Church, 210 Marion Street

Wilkes

North Wilkesboro

7/16/2019: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars 1142, 802 Beech Street

7/27/2019: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Mount Zion Baptist Church N Wilkesboro, 353 Luray Road

7/29/2019: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m., WFBH Wilkes Medical Center, 1370 West D Street

Ronda

7/25/2019: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Temple Hill United Methodist Church, 1192 Somers Road

Wilkesboro

7/25/2019: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Union United Methodist Church, 708 Curtis Bridge Rd.

7/31/2019: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Sweet Frog - Wilkesboro, 1510-D Winkler Mill Road Ext.

Yadkin