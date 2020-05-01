Imagine that you're in the middle of a conversation with someone when you get tongue-tied. Or, you forget a word that you're trying to say. Your body language can help you out. Let me explain. If you say the word wrong, you can let the listener know by turning your face, grimacing your face and shaking your head. Or, if you stumble over your words, you can hold up your pointer finger, which will signal "wait a second" as you get your words together. If you forget what you were going to say then you can snap your fingers over and over. This usually signals that you're trying to pull up the word. More than likely the listener will fill-in-the-blank for you.

