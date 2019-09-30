You hear so much about body language and lying. You might be surprised to know that you can't tell if someone is lying just by looking at their body language. Let's say someone has a fast blink rate, which is a sign of anxiety or nervousness, but not necessarily deception. There could be other reasons that someone's blink rate increases. There's no universal sign of lying. There's no Pinocchio effect.

Body language reveals how someone is feeling in the moment. You can see their feelings, emotions, intentions by observng them. Sometimes people try to hide how they're feeling. You'll be able to understand people better.

Share your thoughts on my Facebook page: Blanca Cobb-Body Language Expert. Write a message on my timeline and I'll get back to you.