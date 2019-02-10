Kids who can read body language have a super skill because they're able to pick up on subtleties in behavior changes. Here are tips on how to start teaching your kids this super skill. You can help them learn the difference between positive and negative body language such as a smile is positive whereas a frown is negative. Relaxed fingers are positive and tight fists are negative. The next step is to teach kids where to look at the body for the clues. The major areas are the head, shoulders, arms, hands, legs and feet. What gestures, facial expressions, movements can they see in these different areas of the body. For example, besides a smile, what else might they see in the face or head? A great way to practice is by watching cartoons because the characters tend to be dramatic. Turn off the volume and have your child tell what they see - positive and negative and in which areas of the body.

