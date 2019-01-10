This week is all about body language because Friday is the second annual National Body Language Day. A national holiday that I created. Your behaviors, facial expressions, mannerisms give a snapshot of who are you. People get an idea of your personality based on your body language. You might not even say a word, and someone could decide that you're friendly or critical. If you smile a lot, have relaxation in your body and walk with a little pep then you come across as a happy person,which is probably what you'd want people to say about you.

With body language, someone's perception of you becomes their reality of you whether it's true or not. For example, let's say mornings at work are crunch time for you. This means that you have tunnel vision, you tend to keep to yourself, not talk much, and when someone says 'hello', you give curt "hey" without looking at the person. Without you knowing it and without you meaning it, you can come across as stand offish or witchy. Both are negative perceptions.

To limit or avoid negative perceptions by monitoring your own body language. Too many times, you're focused on someone else's that you don't realize that you're part of the equation and someone can be picking up what you're dishing out. To figure what negative messages you're sending, video yourself when you feel angst. And watch the video, what do you see? Get a sense of what your body language does when you're feeling a negative emotion.

Share your thoughts on my Facebook page: Blanca Cobb-Body Language Expert. Write a message on my timeline and I'll get back to you.