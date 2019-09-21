GREENSBORO, N.C. —
Grilled Swordfish Over Pumpkin Ravioli
(4 Servings)
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 25 minutes
Ingredients:
4 Each 6 oz fresh swordfish steak
½ tsp Kosher salt
¼ tsp Freshly ground black pepper
4 TBSP Crumbled feta cheese
16 Each Pumpkin Ravioli (can find at almost all grocery stores this time of year)
2 qts Boiling water
4 TBSP Butter
1 tsp Shallots, ¼” dice
2 tsp Fresh sage leaves, roughly chopped
2 TBSP French’s crispy onions
1 TBSP Chopped parsley
Directions:
- Season the swordfish steaks with salt and pepper.
- Grill for 60 seconds and flip swordfish over.
- Place 1 TBSP of crumbled feta cheese on top of each steak.
- Move steaks to the coolest part of the grill and cook to an internal temperature of 135˚.
- Remove from the grill and keep warm.
- Place the ravioli into the boiling water and cook following the package instructions.
- Drain the ravioli in a colander.
- Melt the butter in a large sauté pan over medium high heat.
- Add the shallots and chopped sage leaves; cook until the butter just begins to brown.
- Immediately after the butter begins to brown, add the drained ravioli and toss to coat the pasta.
- Place the ravioli in the center of a large warm Pasta serving platter.
- Arrange the swordfish around the outer edges of the pasta.
- Sprinkle the crispy onions and chopped parsley over the pasta and fish.
- Serve with your favorite vegetable side dish.