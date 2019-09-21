GREENSBORO, N.C. —

Grilled Swordfish Over Pumpkin Ravioli

(4 Servings)

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

4 Each                   6 oz fresh swordfish steak

½ tsp                     Kosher salt

¼ tsp                      Freshly ground black pepper

4 TBSP                  Crumbled feta cheese

16 Each                Pumpkin Ravioli (can find at almost all grocery stores this time of year)

2 qts                      Boiling water

4 TBSP                  Butter

1 tsp                      Shallots, ¼” dice

2 tsp                      Fresh sage leaves, roughly chopped

2 TBSP                  French’s crispy onions

1 TBSP                  Chopped parsley

Directions:

  • Season the swordfish steaks with salt and pepper.
  • Grill for 60 seconds and flip swordfish over.
  • Place 1 TBSP of crumbled feta cheese on top of each steak.
  • Move steaks to the coolest part of the grill and cook to an internal temperature of 135˚.
  • Remove from the grill and keep warm.
  • Place the ravioli into the boiling water and cook following the package instructions.
  • Drain the ravioli in a colander.
  • Melt the butter in a large sauté pan over medium high heat.
  • Add the shallots and chopped sage leaves; cook until the butter just begins to brown.
  • Immediately after the butter begins to brown, add the drained ravioli and toss to coat the pasta.
  • Place the ravioli in the center of a large warm Pasta serving platter.
  • Arrange the swordfish around the outer edges of the pasta.
  • Sprinkle the crispy onions and chopped parsley over the pasta and fish.
  • Serve with your favorite vegetable side dish.