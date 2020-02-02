Each year, the Boy Scouts of America celebrates its anniversary in February by giving back to the community through the Scouting for Food campaign. On Saturday, February 1st, Scouts from the eight counties of the Old North State Council distributed door hangers to homes across the region and ask that you fill a grocery bag from home with non-perishable food. They will return Saturday, February 8th to pick up bags of food. All donations will be collected and taken to local food pantries, churches, shelters for the homeless, and other agencies that feed those in need.

Please donate non-perishable food only, and do not include any glass containers.

The need for food throughout the community places a strain on food banks, which play a vital role in making food available. We can all work together to provide food to families across the Triad community.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What do I do if my donations are still on my porch after Saturday, February 8th?

The Boy Scouts work very hard to make sure they return to collect donations where they left door hangers, but it is possible that a few homes may be missed on pickup day. Please call the number below, and the scouts will arrange for pickup. Every donation counts!

Old North State Council: (336) 378-9166

Where does my food donation go?

The Scouts will take all bags filled with food to local food pantries, churches, shelters for the homeless, and other agencies that feed those in need. All food remains in the city/county where it was collected to serve its local residents.

I didn’t receive a door hanger at my home. How can I participate?

You can take your food donations to any of the following locations Saturday, February 8th between the hours of 10:00am – 2:00pm

County Agency

Alamance County Allied Churches

206 N. Fisher St.

Burlington, NC 27217

Harvest Baptist Church

3741 S. Church Street

Burlington, NC 27215

Mebane Presbyterian

402 S. 5th St.

Mebane, NC 27302

S.A.F.E.

5950 Hwy 87 S.

Graham, NC 27253

Salvation Army

812 Anthony St.

Burlington, NC 27215

Davidson County Pastor’s Pantry

307 N. State Street

Lexington, NC 27293

Davie County A Storehouse for Jesus

675 E. Lexington Road

Mocksville, NC 27028

Guilford County Greensboro Urban Ministry

305 W. Gate City Blvd.,

Greensboro, NC 27406

Love In Need

Mt. Gilead United Methodist Church

4736 Mount Gilead Church Road

Trinity, NC 27370

Wesleyan Memorial United Methodist Church

1225 Chestnut Street

High Point, NC 27262

Person County Christian Help Center

122 Depot Street

Roxboro, NC 27573

Randolph County Community Outreach of Archdale and Trinity

10607 U.S. 311

Archdale, NC 27263

Christians United Outreach Center

135 Sunset Avenue

Asheboro, NC 27203

Rockingham County Reidsville Outreach Center

435 S.W. Market Street

Reidsville, NC 27320

To learn more about how you can become a part of Boy Scouts of America visit: www.bsaonsc.org and www.beascout.org.