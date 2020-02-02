Each year, the Boy Scouts of America celebrates its anniversary in February by giving back to the community through the Scouting for Food campaign. On Saturday, February 1st, Scouts from the eight counties of the Old North State Council distributed door hangers to homes across the region and ask that you fill a grocery bag from home with non-perishable food. They will return Saturday, February 8th to pick up bags of food. All donations will be collected and taken to local food pantries, churches, shelters for the homeless, and other agencies that feed those in need.
Please donate non-perishable food only, and do not include any glass containers.
The need for food throughout the community places a strain on food banks, which play a vital role in making food available. We can all work together to provide food to families across the Triad community.
Frequently Asked Questions:
What do I do if my donations are still on my porch after Saturday, February 8th?
The Boy Scouts work very hard to make sure they return to collect donations where they left door hangers, but it is possible that a few homes may be missed on pickup day. Please call the number below, and the scouts will arrange for pickup. Every donation counts!
Old North State Council: (336) 378-9166
Where does my food donation go?
The Scouts will take all bags filled with food to local food pantries, churches, shelters for the homeless, and other agencies that feed those in need. All food remains in the city/county where it was collected to serve its local residents.
I didn’t receive a door hanger at my home. How can I participate?
You can take your food donations to any of the following locations Saturday, February 8th between the hours of 10:00am – 2:00pm
County Agency
Alamance County Allied Churches
206 N. Fisher St.
Burlington, NC 27217
Harvest Baptist Church
3741 S. Church Street
Burlington, NC 27215
Mebane Presbyterian
402 S. 5th St.
Mebane, NC 27302
S.A.F.E.
5950 Hwy 87 S.
Graham, NC 27253
Salvation Army
812 Anthony St.
Burlington, NC 27215
Davidson County Pastor’s Pantry
307 N. State Street
Lexington, NC 27293
Davie County A Storehouse for Jesus
675 E. Lexington Road
Mocksville, NC 27028
Guilford County Greensboro Urban Ministry
305 W. Gate City Blvd.,
Greensboro, NC 27406
Love In Need
Mt. Gilead United Methodist Church
4736 Mount Gilead Church Road
Trinity, NC 27370
Wesleyan Memorial United Methodist Church
1225 Chestnut Street
High Point, NC 27262
Person County Christian Help Center
122 Depot Street
Roxboro, NC 27573
Randolph County Community Outreach of Archdale and Trinity
10607 U.S. 311
Archdale, NC 27263
Christians United Outreach Center
135 Sunset Avenue
Asheboro, NC 27203
Rockingham County Reidsville Outreach Center
435 S.W. Market Street
Reidsville, NC 27320
To learn more about how you can become a part of Boy Scouts of America visit: www.bsaonsc.org and www.beascout.org.