HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The #100strong hashtag is more than a social movement. It's a call for breast cancer survivors to stand together in the fight against breast cancer.

Keisha Roberts is behind the hashtag. Roberts is a breast cancer survivor, a mother and a Zumba instructor fights for her life everyday.

"I was diagnosed June 5, 2018 at 4:11 p.m. I am a stage 2 breast cancer fighter and survivor," said Roberts. "I'm still going through the motions. I have two kids, they don't expect mommy to skip a beat so I keep pushing."

Roberts knows cancer treatments can be expensive, so she's doing a fundraiser to help people experiencing hardships during treatment.

"You go through so much, your body just shuts down. It's like putting poison in your body to stay alive," describes Roberts, who at 39 had only been to the doctor for a sinus infection before her cancer diagnosis.

Roberts is asking the community to take part in the 100 strong fundraiser this Monday, October 29, 2018. It's a pay it forward campaign Roberts created to help others in need.

"A lot of patients at the cancer center they have issues with gas, they have issues with getting food, so what I'm trying to do is raise money. I want to put $50 to $75 on a card, walk up to random people, give them the card and tell them to have a blessed day," said Roberts.

It's at the Morehead Recreation Center in High Point from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. It costs $3 to join in. It's free for breast cancer survivors.

