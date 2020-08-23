Building early literacy skills with your infant

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The more we read with young children, the more prepared they become to enjoy reading and to do well in school. Inspired by the fact that 80% of brain growth happens in the first three years of life, Guilford Basics offer simple ways to turn everyday interactions between children, their parents, and other caregivers into opportunities to provide children from every background a more equal start in life.
Heather Adams is the Director of Engagement & Literacy Initiatives with Ready for School, Ready for Life. This morning she joins us with the tips you need to begin reading with your infant or toddler.