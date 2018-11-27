GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Triad region can expect unseasonably cold temperatures on Wednesday.

Forecasters are predicting a sunny day with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

The wind chill, however, can make it feel as low as the teens.

The National Weather Service in Raleigh says afternoon highs can be anywhere from 10 to 15 degrees below normal.

The best way for you to beat the cold is to stay in-doors.

If you must head outside into the cold temps, you should dress appropriately to avoid cold chills.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration provides the following tips to help you dress warm for the cold:

Wear at least three layers of loose fitting clothing. Layering provides better insulation.

An inner layer of wool, silk or synthetic (polypropylene) to keep moisture away from the body. Thermal wear, wool, silk or polypropylene, inner layers of clothing that will hold more body heat than cotton.

A middle layer of wool or synthetic to provide insulation even when wet.

An outer wind and rain protection layer that allows some ventilation to prevent overheating.

Tight clothing reduces blood circulation. Warm blood needs to be circulated to the extremities. Insulated coat/jacket (water resistant if necessary)

Knit mask to cover face and mouth (if needed)

Hat that will cover your ears as well. A hat will help keep your whole body warmer. Hats reduce the amount of body heat that escapes from your head.

Insulated gloves (water resistant if necessary), to protect the hands

Insulated and waterproof boots to protect the feet

