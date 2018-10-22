GREENSBORO, N.C. - Old Man Winter is peeking around the corner.

It's time for you to grab a warm coat, dust off the ice scrapper, and turn on the heat.

The WFMY News 2 Weather Team is expecting the first widespread frost and freeze of the season on Monday.

Forecasters say the temperature could drop as low as 30.

The National Weather Service in Raleigh has already issued a Freeze Warning for the Piedmont Triad until 9:00 a.m. on Monday.

A freeze warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely.

These conditions can kill crops, sensitive vegetation, and damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

The frost won't last long.

Forecasters say Temperatures will quickly rise into the 40s after sunrise, with highs getting to near 60 by Monday afternoon.

Frosty conditions are not uncommon in October.

On average, the first freeze of the season happens in the last week of October in the Piedmont.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration provides the following tips to help beat the cold weather:

Wear at least three layers of loose fitting clothing. Layering provides better insulation.

An inner layer of wool, silk or synthetic (polypropylene) to keep moisture away from the body. Thermal wear, wool, silk or polypropylene, inner layers of clothing that will hold more body heat than cotton.

A middle layer of wool or synthetic to provide insulation even when wet.

An outer wind and rain protection layer that allows some ventilation to prevent overheating.

Tight clothing reduces blood circulation. Warm blood needs to be circulated to the extremities. Insulated coat/jacket (water resistant if necessary)

Knit mask to cover face and mouth (if needed)

Hat that will cover your ears as well. A hat will help keep your whole body warmer. Hats reduce the amount of body heat that escapes from your head.

Insulated gloves (water resistant if necessary), to protect the hands

Insulated and waterproof boots to protect the feet

