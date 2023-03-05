Burlington non-profit brings golfers all over the world together for week-long golf tournament

Golfers are teeing up for a good cause. Whether you're a good or bad golfer, it doesn't matter. The 'Golf to Give Back' tournament is helping kids worldwide.

BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. — With every drive, chip, and putt, golfers are helping raise money this week.

Scott Hahn is Feed the Hunger's Chief Operating Officer. He said they are holding a golf event called 'Golf to Give Back.'

"We're going to have a lot of swings and also with each swing, we know in the back of our minds, we're helping to feed hungry kids," said Hahn.

Feed the Hunger is a non-profit organization in Burlington that serves kids fresh and hot meals across the globe and assists in schooling, and other needed items.

"We're helping some of the very poorest children in the world have an opportunity at education, so what we're trying to do is brighten their future and so we want to provide nutritious meals for them, we provide school supplies to them, hygiene items, and also bibles," Hahn said.

Not only that but Feed the Hunger has helped North Carolina quite a few times, especially over the last five years.

"Unfortunately for the past 5 to 7 years, we've had a lot of hurricanes," he said. "We were able to go and cook the meals and serve them hot on-site to people right after those hurricanes in our own state."

Their initiative to help people is global, so the organization thought a golf tournament, where people can play anywhere, anytime, all week long, would be the most beneficial fundraiser.

"It's because we have the support from all over America, that we were like how can we get as many people from all the cities that support us involved?" he questioned. "So, this was our idea and we're going to have 40 golfers in Texas, we're going to have 40 golfers in Raleigh, North Carolina, we're going to have plenty of golfers here in our county here at Crooked Tree Golf Course locally this week, so there will be several dozen golfers playing from all over the country."

The initiative is picking up speed in Texas even.

"There's a group in Texas that, they are not avid golfers, but they love Feed the Hunger, and so they are putting together a mini golf, a putt-putt tournament," he said.

Regina Alexander is a part of that group. She said their reason behind doing a putt-putt version is so they can invite more families and kids to get involved. They also want to create a change in the game for these kids and people in need.

"Luke 10:27 says 'Love the Lord God with all your heart, mind, soul, and strength and your neighbor as yourself, and this is a tangible way for us to have fun and to be able to love those in our own backyard, to support those in disaster relief and support children and families internationally all over the world, so I do it as a tangible faith into action," said Alexander.

For the golf tournament, all you have to do is go to Feed the Hunger's website, here, and register.

It costs 96 dollars. That money pays for a whole school years worth of food for one child.

After you register, you play a round of 18 holes, submit your score, and get the chance to win prizes.

As for the putt-putt tournament, that group will hold the event in June. Those details can be found here.

Hahn and Alexander said, like in golf, this gives people the chance to take the ball where it lies and change the outcome of the game for these kids.

"We're better together and there's unity in the community if we come together for one purpose," said Alexander.

"It's just something you can't replicate and you can't really explain in words and so we're helping to feed thousands of kids a day and so this tournament is a way to sew into that," said Hahn.

There is a big local tournament is at Crooked Tree Golf Course in Brown Summit on Friday. Spots are still open, but you need to register first.

It's a shotgun start at 8:30 am.

What if you're not a golfer? Well, you can come out and support those out golfing and donate at the course or you can go online to donate to the cause here.