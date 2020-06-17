Everything you need to know about overnight camps

All camps are required to follow the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services tight guidelines to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Under the North Carolina Safer At Home Phase 2 Plan, camps are allowed to operate amid the coronavirus pandemic. That includes summer, day, and overnight camps. All camps are required to follow the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services tight guidelines to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Overnight camps must:

Perform frequent and routine environmental cleaning and disinfection of high-touch areas with an EPA-approved disinfectant for SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19).

Immediately isolate sick workers and campers, if symptoms develop, from the rest of the camp.

Conduct daily symptom screenings of staff/campers.

Have a plan to work with local health departments to identify close contacts of confirmed cases in the camp setting.

For the full Interim Guidance for Overnight Camp Settings issued by the NCDHHS, click here.

According to the CDC, COVID-19 is mostly spread by respiratory droplets released when people talk, cough, or sneeze. It is thought that the virus may spread to hands from a contaminated surface and then to the nose or mouth, causing infection. Health officials recommend personal prevention practices, such as wearing face coverings, handwashing, staying home when sick, and frequent cleaning and disinfecting.

The CDC says the more people a camper or staff member interacts with, and the longer that interaction, the higher the risk of COVID-19 spread. The risk of COVID-19 spread increases in youth camp settings as follows:

Lowest Risk: Small groups of campers stay together all day, each day. Campers remain at least 6 feet apart and do not share objects. Outdoor activities are prioritized. All campers are from the local geographic area (e.g., city, town, county, community).

More Risk: Campers mix between groups but remain at least 6 feet apart and do not share objects. Outdoor activities are prioritized. All campers are from the local geographic area (e.g., community, town, city, or county).

Even More Risk: Campers mix between groups and do not remain spaced apart. All campers are from the local geographic area (e.g., community, town, city, or county).

Highest Risk: Campers mix between groups and do not remain spaced apart. All campers are not from the local geographic area (e.g., community, town, city, or county).

The CDC offers the following special guidance for overnight camps: