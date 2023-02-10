More adults under 50 are getting cancer. Here's why...

A new study finds a disturbing trend: more cancer in people under 50. Now doctors share how to protect yourself.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The United States medical professionals recently lowered the guidelines to start colon cancer screenings from age 50 to 45. And breast cancer screenings from age 50 to 40. But even more young adults are diagnosed before those guidelines like Greensboro Mom of 2 Chenay Kelly.



She just moved to a new house and was graduating with her master’s degree from North Carolina A & T ...

“I was on a high from completing that and then boom," she said.

The 33-year-old found a lump during a self-breast exam. Doctors confirmed her fear.

“When you hear cancer, you just automatically think the worst," she said.

Chenay says the hardest part was telling her 11 and 6-year-olds.

“I allowed her to ask me as many questions as she wanted, and she did, and of course one of them was, will I die? And I told her absolutely not. I’m going to fight this thing," she said. "That was hard for me to just look her in the face and give her this confident answer when I was halfway confident myself.”

With no family history of cancer, Chenay is part of a growing and disturbing trend of young adults facing the life-threatening disease. A new study found over the past decade, the number of people diagnosed with cancer under 50 has gone from 100 out of every 100,000 people to 103 out of every 100,000 people. Not a huge increase, but enough to worry doctors like Novant Health’s Judith Hopkins. She treated Chenay.

“What it suggests to us is that we are doing something wrong," Hopkins said. "And whether that something is wrong is too much radiation in the air. Climate change. Not the proper foods. It’s difficult to know. But we are doing something wrong when we are seeing an increased risk in younger people.”

To protect yourself, Dr. Hopkins says to get regular exercise of at least 30 minutes a day, 7 days a week.

“A brisk walk, run, swim, jog, treadmill, exercise hula hoopla hoop, you name it. Just something that keeps your heart rate up," she said.

Plus a minimum of 5 servings of fruits and vegetables every day and at least 7 and a half hours of sleep every night.

“When you aren’t getting adequate rest, your body doesn’t have time to clear toxins. So it affects our ability to prevent cancer," Hopkins said.

“You need to avoid tobacco, marijuana, street drugs, carbonated beverages, and even the diet drinks trick our brains into wanting more calories. And we need to limit our alcohol consumption," Hopkins said.

It might sound like a lot, but Cheney says we all must take our health seriously.

“Cancer doesn’t discriminate. It doesn’t have a color to it. It doesn’t have an age to it," Cheney said. “Listen to your body and take care of your body. When you have an ache or pain, you discover something, so seek help. That’s what the doctors are for.”



After a rough few months, Chenay’s cancer is in remission. And her life is expanding its possibilities. She took her daughter to see Beyonce to celebrate.