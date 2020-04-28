GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many North Carolinians are keeping their car parked in the driveway due to the statewide "Stay-At-Home" Order. It urges North Carolinians to stay home unless they are making essential trips.

North Carolinians are already driving less, as residents attempt to flatten the curve. Compared to this time last year, gasoline demand is down about 50% in large metro areas. AAA urges North Carolinians to follow the advice of state and local authorities, but don't forget to check on your vehicle from time to time.

"Leaving the car unused for an extended period of time could leave it vulnerable to problems with your battery, brakes, and tires," said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA Carolinas. "There are a few simple measures you can take to make sure your vehicle is ready to roll when it's time to hit the road again."

AAA offers these car care tips for longer-than-expected parked vehicles: