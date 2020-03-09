Tips for traveling by car over the Labor Day holiday weekend

Your car's brake pads require regular inspection. You should also check the car's tire pressure once a month.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Before you travel by vehicle over the Labor Day holiday weekend, you should make sure your car is in good condition. Car experts suggests checking the battery, tires and fluids. You might be able to handle some basic car care tasks at home, such as checking and changing your car's oil.

"Check under the hood, said Cynthia Roy, owner of Roy's Automotive. Check all your fluid levels, brake fluids, power steering fluid, oil and transmission fluid. All fluid levels need to be in good condition. It's always a good idea to make sure that your oil change is up to date before you leave.”

You should also test and inspect your car's windshield wipers and lights. If the check engine light is on, you might need a trained technician to diagnose the problem. Your car's brake pads also require regular inspection. You should also check the car's tire pressure once a month.

“The first thing I would do is walk around the vehicle and check each tire, Roy said. “The condition, inflation and tread wear pattern of the tire, including the spare tire. You want to make sure that your spare tire is inflated, and you can get to it. You also want to make sure you can get to the jack, in case you have a flat tire.”

