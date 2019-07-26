You've heard that to take care of yourself is to eat healthy, exercise, relax and get enough sleep. But, what would you say if another way to take care of yourself is to "care less". A blog post on a parent page is gaining traction online. The author talks about letting go of stress by not caring as much about what other people think. Essentially, stop comparing.

When you stop focusing on what others think then you free yourself from constraints. You'll be more relaxed and you'll be able to focus on yourself and your family. You'll do things that you wouldn't have done because you were afraid of being judged.

One interesting point the author made was to care less about yourself - about your appearance, work, job title. There's one possible drawback because if you take the message too literally then it can set you back. Let me explain. The message is to not put so much pressure on yourself that you let yourself go and become unhealthy or you don't care about your career or the amount of money you make. The point is to not set expectations that stress you out so much that you don't enjoy yourself, don't appreciate your body or your career. As long as you're happy and earning what you want - what difference does it make if you're a size 4 or 14 or if you own your own company.

